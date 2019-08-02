NEW YORK POST:

Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter reportedly died of an apparent drug overdose at the family’s Cape Cod compound on Thursday — the latest in a long line of tragedies to rock the storied family.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, was staying at the sprawling Hyannis Port, Mass., home of her grandmother, 91-year-old Ethel Kennedy, RFK’s widow.

By the time medics arrived at the Marchant Avenue mansion at about 2:30 p.m., the young Kennedy was already in cardiac arrest, the Hyannis News reported.

She was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The New York Times said the suspected cause was an overdose, but an investigation by Barnstable police is ongoing.

The death jolted a family long haunted by tragedy.