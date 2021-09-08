Robert F. Kennedy’s widow said on Tuesday she opposes the release of his murderer, Sirhan Sirhan, who has been recommended for parole.

“Bobby believed that we should work to ’tame human savagery and calm the lives of the world,’” 93-year-old Ethel Kennedy said in a statement.

“He wanted to end the war in Vietnam and bring people together to build a better, stronger country. More than anything, he wanted to be a good father and loving husband.

“Our family and our country suffered an unspeakable loss due to the inhumanity of one man. We believe in the gentleness that spared his life, but in taming his act of violence, he should not have the opportunity to terrorize again.

“He should not be paroled,” Ethel Kennedy concluded.

Read more at NY Post