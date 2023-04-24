Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who declared his candidacy for president as a Democrat, slammed the Democrat National Committee (DNC) on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday for having a “rigged” primary system, with no debates and moving voting in South Carolina ahead of New Hampshire on the calendar.

“The DNC, at this point, has taken the official position that there will be no debate, and I think that’s unfortunate… I think what the DNC did to New Hampshire is also unfortunate,” Kennedy Jr. said to the host, Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak, addressing what the DNC is doing to the primary system.

Kennedy Jr. was referring to the DNC changing the order of the early-voting states. The DNC pushed Iowa and New Hamshire, a state in which President Joe Biden did not do so well, out of being first and moved South Carolina, where Biden did well, ahead of the two.

“President Biden didn’t do well there [New Hampshire]; he came in fifth. So they took New Hampshire, and they kicked it out of first place. And now they’re gonna say they’re saying that they’re going to completely remove the delegates from New Hampshire, and that, we should be at this point in history,” he explained.

