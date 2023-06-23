Newsmax

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said this week that Russia has been “acting in good faith” when it comes to ending the ongoing war in Ukraine. Kennedy, during a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM’s “The Briefing with Steve Scully,” claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “repeatedly said yes” to negotiating. “In fact, he negotiated, two times he agreed to agreements,” Kennedy said. “He agreed to the Minsk Accord, and then he agreed in 2022 to an agreement that would have left Ukraine completely intact.” He continued, “It was us who forced [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy to sabotage that agreement. It was already signed. So, you know, the Russians were acting in good faith. … So, no, I think we’re the ones who have not been acting in good faith.”

