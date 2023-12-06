RFK Jr. admits he twice flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet and wife had ‘relationship’ with Ghislaine Maxwell

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted he flew on late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet twice, not just once as he previously claimed — and that his then-wife had a “relationship” with madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

The independent candidate opened up about his ties to the notorious perv after being asked by Fox News’ Jesse Watters as he discussed his ethics late Tuesday.

“I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times,” Kennedy said of the jet widely dubbed “Lolita Express” for its use in taking girls to the disgraced moneyman’s private island.

“I was on it in 1993 and I was on it in — and I went to Florida with my wife and two children to visit my mom over Easter,” he said, referring to his late ex-wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, who died by suicide in 2012.

“My wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, and they offered us a ride to Palm Beach,” he said.

