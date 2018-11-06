NEW YORK POST:

A teenage inmate caught on video savaging a Rikers Island guard was rewarded by getting sprung by the Robert F. Kennedy foundation as part of its controversial mass-bailout program, law-enforcement sources and court records say.

Rickeem Parker, 18 — who allegedly pummeled guard Bronoski Jean-Phillippe in Rikers’ Robert N. Davoren Center on Oct. 5 — has been arrested eight times, including for assault, robbery, fraud and weapons possession, cops said.

He was being held at Rikers on $1,500 bail for a September assault when the beatdown occurred. The next week, the RFK Human Rights charity posted Parker’s bail and put him back on the street, according to a bail receipt obtained by The Post.

“The Kennedys are supposed to be smart. Why would they do this?” said Samuel Scott, 43, who is Parker’s accuser in the September assault case.

“It’s like giving someone a free pass to destroy other people. We cannot have people out there like this. It is terrible,” Scott said.

“I’ve got to be careful, but at least I know what to look out for if I see him. Other people don’t.”

The city Department of Correction said Monday that it didn’t hold Parker over the guard assault because it was still investigating the incident.