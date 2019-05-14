CAMPUS REFORM:

Members of the Revolutionary Communist Party of America launched an advertising campaign at the University of California-Los Angeles in early May by chalking and distributing signage in an apparent effort to recruit college students to subscribe to their communist ideology.

The group set up signs, handed out flyers, and wrote out chalk markings, as seen in photos obtained by Campus Reform, even after being asked by staff and housing officials to stop their activities. The group’s distributed manifesto condemned capitalism, as well as “jokes” based on race, gender, nationality, etc. Chalked markings on the ground and walls asked students to speak.

The Communists remained in the campus dorms, known as “The Hill”, for several hours before leaving.

Sections D3, D8, and D10 of UCLA’s On-Campus Housing Regulations forbid using housing spaces without permission, chalking and signing on The Hill without UCLA approval — the failure of the group’s signage to be in Residential Life display cases indicates this was not obtained — and advertising a non-university organization without approval, respectively.

However, according to UCLA’s On Campus Conduct Policy, there exists no process for sanctioning non-resident violations.