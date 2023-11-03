Revelations from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trial that Contributed to the FTX Boss Being Found Guilty

The testimony against disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried from his inner circle and his own disastrous testimony key factors leading to his conviction this week, and now the Democrat super donor faces up to 100 years in prison. Breitbart News reported on eight key facts from the trial that likely contributed to the jury’s finding of guilt.

Jurors convicted Sam Bankman-Fried of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy on Thursday. Outside of the courthouse in Manhattan, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said that the government has “no patience” for fraud and corruption.

1) SBF claimed to be soulless:

The former CEO wrote in a list of of pros and cons of being in a relationship with Caroline Ellison, his on-and-off girlfriend and the head of Alameda Research, “In a lot of ways I don’t really have a soul. There’s a pretty decent argument that my empathy is fake, my feelings are fake, my facial reactions are fake. I don’t feel happiness. What’s the point in dating someone who you physically can’t make happy?” Ellison testified in mid-October that it may have looked like that they funneled money to FTX executives, who then donated millions of dollars to various politicians.

2) The math nerd defense:

The former FTX CEO’s defense argued that Bankman-Fried was simply a “math nerd” who “didn’t steal from anyone” at FTX. As Breitbart News reported:

He charged that “Sam didn’t steal from anyone. There was no theft.” Cohen continued, “Rather, you will learn that Sam believed, reasonably believed, that loans that FTX made to Alameda were permitted and backed by reasonable security and collateral.”

3) FTX cofounder spilled his guts on fraud:

Gary Wang, one of the cofounders of FTX, said that he and Bankman-Fried committed various forms of fraud. As Breitbart News reported:

Wang testified about the relationship between FTX and Alameda, saying, “We gave special privileges to Alameda Research which allowed it to withdraw unlimited amounts of funds from the platform (FTX) and lied about this to the public.” He explained that before FTX collapsed, Alameda had borrowed $8 billion from FTX, which was money belonging to FTX customers. Wang said that Alameda was given a $65 billion credit line which gave the hedge fund a huge advantage over other investors.

