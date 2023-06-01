The first-ever public meeting of NASA’s ‘independent study group’ on UFOs dropped major revelations about unexplained objects tracked ‘all over the world.’

It also included serious calls for more resources to examine UFOs, now more technically described as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) to better include the range of sightings and cases under study.

Comprised of 16 experts ranging from physicists to astronauts, NASA’s study group had a lot to say during their four-hour meeting, which covered everything from the search for alien artifacts to the problem of online harassment by UFO trolls.

The study group, the first of its kind from the US space agency, has been conducting its work since last June and is expected to release their final recommendations to NASA in late July.

Serious scientists want to search for alien tech in our solar system

‘Within the scientific community, there is a widespread, but by no means universal belief that there are extraterrestrial civilizations,’ astrobiologist David Grinspoon told his fellow UAP task force members.

‘The same rationale which supports the idea that ET civilizations may exist and may be detectable,’ Grinspoon said, ‘also supports the idea that finding extraterrestrial artifacts in our own solar system is at least plausible.’

Percentage of unresolved UAP cases remains consistent with the past

The director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), physicist Sean Kirkpatrick told NASA’s UAP group that the number of military UAP sightings his group would classify as ‘possibly really anomalous’ come to somewhere between two to five percent of AARO’s total database.

That percentage is remarkably consistent with past rates for unresolved UFO and UAP cases, including those by the Pentagon’s Cold War era UFO bureau, Project Blue Book, which ran to about four and 5.9 percent in the 1950s.

