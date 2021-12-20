Pictured: Left – Melissa Lewis, Center – Andy Ngo, Right – Grace Morgan

The Post Millanniel:

The Post Millennial’s editor-at-large Andy Ngo is facing a frivolous lawsuit filed by two Antifa “journalists” for retweeting riot footage of theirs using Twitter’s video-sharing feature.

According to the copyright infringement lawsuit filed in the District of Oregon, Portland Division, for damages and injunctive relief, plaintiffs Grace Morgan and Melissa Lewis allege that Ngo has repeatedly taken the videos posted by the Antifa photojournalists on Twitter without their permission or consent in violation of their exclusive copyrights. In the filing, the plaintiffs claim that Ngo violated copyright laws for retweeting their videos, while still tagging and crediting them.

The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction plus $300,000 in compensation for damages, a lawyer representing the pair told The Daily Beast.

Morgan’s video was shot in Portland, Oregon, around Oct. 1 at the Black Lives Matter-Antifa riot over the fatal Portland police shooting of Robert Delgado, 46.

