The former Marine who put homeless man Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the NYC subway has been formally identified as Daniel J. Penny.

A Marine Corps spokesman confirmed Penny’s identity to DailyMail.com.

He served in the 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, 2nd Marine Division as a sergeant in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, but left the service in June 2021.

He had served four years and was the recipient of seven medals.

He has not yet commented on the incident on Monday which has now been classified by NYC officials as a ‘homicide’.

Penny was riding the F train when Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man and Michael Jackson impersonator, began throwing garbage and yelling, according to others on the train.

As the train approached Broadway Lafayette station, Penny put Neely in a chokehold to subdue him.

Some of those onboard say he had him in the chokehold for 15 minutes.

Video shows him holding him on the ground by the neck while two other male passengers also try to restrain Neely.

