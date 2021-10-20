DAILYMAIL.COM

Alleged rapist Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been present in the US illegally since 2015

He overstayed student visa and was not deported after criminal convictions

Ngoy was arrested and charged with raping a woman in public in Philadelphia

Police say bystanders did nothing but pull out their phones and film the attack

Finally an off-duty transit worker intervened and called for police help

Ngoy claimed he knew the woman and sex was consensual, which she denied

‘I have no words for it,’ said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt, who called passenger’s lack of action ‘disturbing’

The passengers on board a metro Philadelphia train who cops say filmed a man raping a stranger for over 30 minutes could now face criminal charges, as its revealed that the alleged culprit has been living in the U.S. illegally since 2015. Fiston Ngoy, 35, was arrested and charged in the horrifying attack last Wednesday on board a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train near the suburb of Upper Darby. Police say that as many as 10 bystanders on the train did nothing but pull out their phones to film as Ngoy sexually assaulted the stranger for over 30 minutes, until an off-duty transit worker eventually called 911. Ngoy sat down next to the woman about a minute after he boarded the train car, shortly after 9.15pm, investigators wrote in an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Surveillance video, which police have not released, shows him forcing himself on her as she pushed him away multiple times for over 30 minutes, until he is seen ripping off her pants around 9.52pm.

Read more at the Dailymail