Revealed: How mega-rich musicians including Post Malone, Chris Brown, LeAnn Rimes and Nickelback bagged up to $10M in Covid emergency grants they didn’t have to pay back

Music megastars including Post Malone, Chris Brown, LeAnn Rimes and Nickelback reportedly received millions of dollars from a taxpayer-funded program intended to help venues and musicians struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, introduced in 2021, was operated through the Small Business Administration (SBA) and was designed as a lifeline for live entertainment business which had been decimated by lockdowns.

It doled out $14.5 billion to institutions such as movie theaters, ballets, performing arts venues and talent agents – as well as artists. In comparison to the Paycheck Protection Program, which offered a loan, qualified applicants were eligible for up to $10 million which they did not need to pay back, in replacement for lost revenue. According to an Insider investigation, limited liability companies tied to arena-filling acts took advantage of this.

