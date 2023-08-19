Revealed: How mega-rich musicians including Post Malone, Chris Brown, LeAnn Rimes and Nickelback bagged up to $10M in Covid emergency grants they didn’t have to pay back

Savage Premium Subscription

Music megastars including Post Malone, Chris Brown, LeAnn Rimes and Nickelback reportedly received millions of dollars from a taxpayer-funded program intended to help venues and musicians struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, introduced in 2021, was operated through the Small Business Administration (SBA) and was designed as a lifeline for live entertainment business which had been decimated by lockdowns.

It doled out $14.5 billion to institutions such as movie theaters, ballets, performing arts venues and talent agents – as well as artists. In comparison to the Paycheck Protection Program, which offered a loan, qualified applicants were eligible for up to $10 million which they did not need to pay back, in replacement for lost revenue. According to an Insider investigation, limited liability companies tied to arena-filling acts took advantage of this.

READ MORE

You may like these posts