DAILYMAIL.COM

Kayla Denker, who has become one of the most recognizable faces of militant transgender activists, is now believed to be a former soldier

Shortly after the Nashville school shooting, which was carried out by a transgender attacker, a TikTok of Denker loading an assault rifle went viral Denker’s video comes as trans activists are preparing to gather on April 1 for a ‘Day of Vengeance’ – planned before the shooting, but continuing regardless

A militant transgender activist who has quickly become one of the most high-profile ‘faces’ of the radical movement is a former soldier, it has been claimed. Kayla Denker, who runs a YouTube site with videos dedicated to explaining Marxism and guns, posted a video of herself with an assault rifle before the Nashville school shooting. The Nashville attacker, Audrey Hale, 28, was described by police as transgender, and online appeared to reference herself as ‘Aiden’ – although the authorities are still referring to Hale as a woman. Hale’s murder of three nine-year-olds and three staff members at a Christian school she attended – and may have resented, according to police – has sparked intense debate among the transgender community. While the vast majority condemned the attack, fringe groups and extremists said the shooting was in part a consequence of the oppression of trans people. Denker, based in Colorado, and believed to be a former soldier, found their highly provocative video being shared online, showing herself brandishing an assault rifle.

Read More