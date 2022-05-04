DAILYMAIL.COM

A group of 26 activist organizations and NGOs signed a letter to companies who advertise on Twitter, warning them to reconsider if Elon Musk makes changes

Musk has pledged to lift the ‘censorship’ of Twitter: critics worry that he will give free rein to those trafficking in hate speech and dangerous scientific theories

The letter writers said that Musk ‘will further toxify our information ecosystem and be a direct threat to public safety’

They wrote: ‘Twitter risks becoming a cesspool of misinformation, with your brand attached’

Musk replied, wanting to know who was behind the 26 groups signing the letter, and commenting: ‘Sunlight is the best disinfectant’

Some of the most high-profile liberal figures have joined together to encourage advertisers to boycott Twitter if Elon Musk brings in his promised policy of unfettered ‘free speech.’ Twenty six NGOs and advocacy groups signed a letter expressing concern about the world’s richest man’s plan. Musk himself responded to the letter asking who funded them: the answer being an assortment of ‘dark money groups’ like George Soros’s Open Society Foundation; NGOs founded by former Clinton and Obama administration staffers; wealthy Democrat donors and their family foundations; labor unions; and the governments of European nations. ‘Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter will further toxify our information ecosystem and be a direct threat to public safety, especially among those already most vulnerable and marginalized,’ they wrote. They warned that advertising on Twitter would see their company ‘risks association with a platform amplifying hate, extremism, health misinformation, and conspiracy theorists.’

