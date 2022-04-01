DAILYMAIL.COM

Investigators allege Dr. Anthony Fauci silenced any discussion about COVID being caused by a lab leak – and not through animal-to-human transmission

Fauci also helped a controversial scientist get millions in federal funding to study bats, Vanity Fair researchers who analyzed more than 100,000 documents claim

They also allege NIH funds may have contributed to the development of the COVID-19, if it was indeed created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China

The investigators also claim Daszak and researchers in Wuhan tried to hide evidence about the pandemic’s early spread

The VF report accuses Daszak of ‘presenting the lab-leak hypothesis as a groundless and destructive conspiracy theory’

The reports also says Fauci contributed to that narrative, citing an instance in 2020 when he reaffirmed a theory of natural spread from animals to humans

Although the report is not conclusive in how COVID originated, it does provide evidence that Daszak’s research was ‘risky’ and possibly connected

America’s coronavirus tsar, Dr. Anthony Fauci, silenced any discussion about COVID being caused by a lab leak – and not through animal-to-human transmission – after helping a controversial scientist get millions in federal funding to study bats, a Vanity Fair investigation has revealed. Analyzing more than 100,000 leaked documents, the magazine claimed that Fauci’s approval of Peter Daszak helped his nonprofit, EcoHealth Alliance, an organization dedicated to shielding society from emerging infectious diseases, to develop the COVID-19 virus in a laboratory in China. They also claim researchers associated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, including Daszak, tried to hide evidence about the pandemic’s early spread as lab leak hypotheses began to emerge.

