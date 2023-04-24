Former President Donald Trump’s forthcoming book, Letters to Trump, will include a letter from the late Rev. Billy Graham, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Trump’s team provided the 1991 letter and the former president’s commentary from the book about it to Breitbart News exclusively ahead of the book’s public release this week.

In the Sept. 19, 1991, letter to Trump, Graham writes to the future president, opening with “Dear Donald” it was a “pleasure to meet you and Marla Maples at the small dinner party that Mrs. DeMoss gave at one of her homes.”

“For a long time I have wanted to meet you and get to know you,” Graham wrote to Trump. “I have read your books and am absolutely amazed at your career. You could probably give me a great deal of good advice, as I am chairman of the board of several religious organizations.”

Graham continues by assuring Trump he will never ask him for any donations or money. “I told Ross Perot that many years ago and it established our friendship on a much firmer basis. I make it a point never to ask individuals for money to support the various Christian enterprises in which I am involved.”

“However, I do appreciate your invitation for my wife and me to stay at the Plaza while here,” Graham continued. “I explained to you my longtime association with the Marriott family. Many years ago, Mr. J.W. Marriott, Sr., gave me a 5-star card to be used in all of their hotels. Incidentally, even though he was a Mormon, I preached his funeral at the Mormon Temple in Washington several years ago.”

