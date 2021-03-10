The Post Millennial:

President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the civil rights division of the Department of Justice promoted the hate crime hoax perpetrated by Jussie Smollett in January of 2019.

“Jussie Smollett was subjected to a racist and homophobic attack,” Kristen Clarke tweeted on the day of the incident. “2 white men wearing ski masks attacked him, put a rope around his neck, and poured bleach on him and as they yelled slurs.”

Daily Caller was first to report Clarke’s promotion of the hoax. Smollett had claimed that a group of MAGA hat-sporting Trump supporters had attacked him in the streets of Chicago, telling police and the public that the men had shouted homophobic and racist slurs at him and placed a noose around his neck.

Smollett had received public support from Democratic politicians including then-Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Conservatives immediately expressed skepticism about Smollett’s claims, noting that there are probably not that many MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporters lynching people in Chicago.

The skepticism turned out to be justified, as it was later revealed during a police investigation that the alleged hate crime targeting Smollett was a hoax. Two men, both of whom were black, admitted to being paid by Smollett to beat him up in order to fabricate a hate crime.

Clarke, however, had also criticized the police investigation of Smollett’s claims after investigators requested access to Smollett’s cell phone data.

