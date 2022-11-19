NY Post

Al Sharpton and landlord in dispute over National Action Network HQ rent, lease

Rev. Al Sharpton’s charity nearly doubled his compensation and also shelled out close to $300,000 for private jets so that he and other bigwigs could attend “important gatherings.” The National Action Network paid Sharpton $348,174 in 2021 as its president and CEO and gave him a hefty bonus of $278,503 — plus $22,117 worth of benefits for total compensation of $648,794, its latest tax filing shows. The preacher’s 2020 compensation came to $347,183, which did not include a bonus. NAN also forked over nearly $1 million on private jets and limos. It paid $291,833 to Apollo Jets, which brokers private plane flights — from Lear jets to 737s — and boasts on its website about celebrity clients like Derek Jeter and Shaquille O’Neal. NAN also spent $650,134 on Carey International, a high-end car service.

