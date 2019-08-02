PJ MEDIA:

When the crowd at a Trump campaign rally recently chanted “send her back” — referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar — the mainstream media and Democrats (but I repeat myself) immediately jumped on it. The chants proved, they said, that President Trump is a racist and that those who vote for him are at least as bad.

Well, at a Trump rally in Ohio on Thursday, the crowd did chant “lock her up” (about Hillary Clinton), but nobody shouted, “send her back.” That’s not me saying it, that’s Reuters:

The crowd as a whole did not chant, and the president – who was being watched for his response if such a unified cry erupted – did not have to show whether he would try to stop his supporters from engaging in a call that critics view as racist.

Who was being watched for his response? Watched by whom? Ah yes, by our dear friends in the leftist mainstream media, Reuters included. The rest of the country — and the world — weren’t watching for that at all. Why? Because we don’t care. First, he and the crowd were completely right last time — if you don’t like America, please leave… that’s not a bad or racist thing to say. And, second, we didn’t expect it this time because the crowd also saw the Democratic Media Complex’s response last time. Why give them a stick to beat the president with? They’re too smart for that and, so, they simply left it at “lock her up.”