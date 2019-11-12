WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The student newspaper of one of the most prominent journalism schools in the country apologized for its coverage of a recent visit to campus by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The Daily Northwestern, the newspaper of Northwestern University, sent a reporter to cover Sessions’s address to the College Republicans and another reporter to cover student activists who objected to the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants, protesting the speech.

In a lengthy editorial on Saturday, the leaders of the newspaper said their coverage “harmed” students because it included photos of the protest.

“Some protesters found photos posted to reporters’ Twitter accounts retraumatizing and invasive. Those photos have since been taken down,” the paper said. “While our goal is to document history and spread information, nothing is more important than ensuring that our fellow students feel safe — and in situations like this, that they are benefiting from our coverage rather than being actively harmed by it. We failed to do that last week, and we could not be more sorry.”

Daily Northwestern staffers said they regretted initially quoting a protester by name because of the potential for the university to retaliate against the activist.