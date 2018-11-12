USA TODAY

People say ‘thank you for your service’ but I think they mean ‘thank you for killing for me.’ At times I wish they’d have the moral courage to say it. Civilians who have never experienced the raw savagery of combat will never know what it is like. Some fantasize through what they’ve seen in films and on television — I used to do that, too, as a young boy. But it is nothing like that. Nothing glamorous. Nothing spectacular. Everything it is, and is about, is life-changing to those who have to make that one conscious decision. Looking through the scope at a nameless enemy who is determined to kill you, and having squeezed the trigger of their rifle. There is a short “pop” in the shoulder for the shooter — but the recoil lasts longer than many will ever imagine.

