A retired police captain was shot during an attempted robbery at a gas station Thursday in West Oakland.

Longtime OPD Captain Ersie Joyner was shot six times and is in critical, but stable condition.

Joyner was pumping gas around 1 p.m. at the Chevron station on Castro Street when he was approached by three men who were apparently trying to rob him.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC7 News shows the struggle between Joyner and the suspects:

