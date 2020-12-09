Breitbart:

Retired Israeli general and space security chief Prof. Haim Eshed said during an interview with Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot last week that extraterrestrials have been in contact with the governments of the United States and Israel for years.

Eshed claimed U.S. President Donald Trump was on the verge of revealing this secret before the “Galactic Federation” asked him to remain silent, as the aliens are worried that humanity is not ready to learn about their existence yet.

Yediot Aharonot is one of Israel’s biggest newspapers, and Eshed has a distinguished resume as a military officer, intelligence analyst, and head of space operations for the Israeli Defense Ministry. The 87-year-old professor holds a doctorate in aeronautical engineering, supervised over 20 satellite launches, and received the Israel Security Award three times.

Eshed has a bit more stature than most of the people who say things like, “the UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet,” as he told Yediot Aharonot.

Eshed elaborated that President Trump was “on the verge of revealing” America and Israel’s years of interactions with “the aliens in the Galactic Federation,” but the aliens thought it would be better to “let people calm down first” because “they don’t want to start mass hysteria.”

“There’s an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers. There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts,” he said.

“If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized,” Eshed conceded. “Wherever I’ve gone with this in academia, they’ve said: the man has lost his mind. Today they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.”

