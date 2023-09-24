Retired Chicago judge disbarred over stealing $240K from her Tuskegee Airman uncle

A retired Chicago judge was stripped of her law license as she admitted to stealing more than $240,000 from her decorated World War II veteran uncle to allegedly buy cryptocurrency, according to CBS Chicago.

Patricia Martin was accused of misappropriating funds trusted to her by her uncle, Oscar Wilkerson Jr., and his power of attorney while the honorable Tuskegee Airman was in the care of a nursing home.

Martin was disbarred on consent, according to court records filed in the Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday.

“She intentionally used for her own purposes more than $240,000 she had agreed to hold for an elderly relative who was residing in a nursing home, made false statements to the physician who held her relative’s power of attorney about the balances in his bank and investment accounts, and did not produce documents in response to an ARDC subpoena,” the court’s Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission said.

Martin had served as a Circuit Judge for the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois for 24 years before she retired in 2020.

