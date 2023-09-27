Retailers lost up to $80 BILLION to theft in 2022 – up by $13 billion in a year

Retailers lost almost $80 billion to shoplifters last year, an increase of nearly $13 billion, amid a frightening rise in violent thefts in Democrat-run cities.The National Retail Federation said the sector is under an ‘unprecedented’ threat from crime and violence, with store owners fearing for their livelihoods as well as their safety.The annual trade survey collected data from 177 brands across the country, accounting for more than $1.6 trillion of annual sales.It found that shrink, the total losses incurred by retailers, rose by $20 billion in a year to an eye-watering $112.2 billion in 2022.And with up to 70 per cent of shrink accounted for by theft, it means retailers lost approximately $78.4 billion to shoplifters.

READ MORE