Resurfaced Video Shows Houston-Based Muslim Children Pledging to Be Soldiers, Martyrs for Iranian Ayatollah

As warnings of possible Islamic terrorist attacks within the U.S. intensify, a resurfaced clip shows hundreds of American children from the heart of Texas chanting references to Iran’s supreme leader and pledging allegiance to him, while praising martyrdom.

The chilling video, indicating a terrifying influence within the U.S. of the Islamic Republic — the largest state sponsor of terrorism worldwide — was aired by Iranian state media last year.

Iran’s state-run Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), along with other Iranian outlets including the Mehr News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), promoted the video in which young children and teenagers are shown in traditional Islamic dress outside the Houston Islamic Education Center.

