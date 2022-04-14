Breitbart

Resurfaced video of TV host-turned U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz saying how much he “adores” and “loves” his friend, hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett is now going viral online after former President Donald Trump endorsed Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. “Jussie Smollett, who has been on the show, who we all adore, was recently injured. It’s been called a hate crime,” Dr. Oz said on his show. Elsewhere, Dr. Oz referred to Smollett as “a good friend,” adding, “Jussie, if you’re watching this, the entire audience, all of us, are saying we love you very much, we wish you the best.”

\Jussie Smollett also appeared on Dr. Oz’s show in December 2018 — Dr. Oz later revisited that interview after the actor’s staged attack against himself, to see if there were any “clues” to what may have happened the night he said Smollett was attacked. In January 2019, Smollett orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack against himself in an effort to smear Trump supporters. The disgraced actor had claimed he was physically attacked by two men clad in red hats who put a rope around his neck, poured bleach on him, and shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him, before eventually yelling, “This is MAGA country!” — in reference to former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. During Smollett’s trial, however, prosecutors showed how the former Empire actor had gone through extraordinary lengths to stage the attack against himself, and how he hired and paid Nigerian brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo $3,500 to carry out the attack. Smollett was subsequently sentenced to 150 days in Cook County jail, 30 months of probation, pay a restitution of $120,106, and a fine of $25,000. While being hauled off to jail on March 10, the actor shouted, “I am not suicidal, and I am innocent” with his fist raised in the air.

