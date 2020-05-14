NY POST

Social distancing for dummies. A Virginia restaurateur has devised an ingenious way to both fill seats and enforce social distancing for when the coronavirus lockdown lifts — by populating his eatery with life-size mannequins. Patrick O’Connell, chef at the Inn at Little Washington, had originally aimed to reopen his upscale Rappahannock location May 15, reports the Washingtonian. However, he was thwarted when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced on May 9 that businesses could reopen to patrons for outdoor seating only, and at 50% capacity. As the lavish Michelin three-star restaurant doesn’t have an al fresco dining area, it wouldn’t have been able open until late May, per the government mandate.

