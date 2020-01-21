BREITBART

“It’s the safest restaurant in the country,” said Lauren Boebert of Shooters Grill in Rifle, CO, a restaurant she owns and operates where all waitresses open carry a firearm. She spoke with Breitbart News on Monday while attending a rally in support of the Second Amendment in Richmond, VA. Shooters Grill invites patrons to enjoy eating in a safe place: Shooters Grill is located on the South side of East 3rd Street in downtown Rifle. Gun-themed and old-timey American restaurant serving traditional breakfast, burgers & steaks. Stop by our restaurant and enjoy great food and a VERY safe place to eat it. Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner, our food and service will make you happy. That is our place: Happy, safe and fun. We’re armed and ready to feed you

