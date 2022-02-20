NEW YORK POST:

A restaurant has banned customers with tattoos, “heavy” jewelry and designer clothes.

The controversial dress code was introduced in a bid to stop customers from “intimidating” others.

A note in front of the popular Bedouin restaurant in Double Bay, Sydney informs its guests of the new rules.

According to the new house policy, customers cannot have “visible tattoos,” wear “heavy jewelry” or “designer-labeled apparel”.

The eatery’s co-licensee Poata Okeroa told The Daily Telegraph: “We value our customers and community stakeholders, and have always implemented house rules that include a dress policy that discourages intimidating appearances.

The Middle Eastern restaurant was launched three years ago and is run by Poata Okeroa, Eric Jury and Julian Tobias.

The venue that turns into a club in the evenings on the weekends, is popular among celebrities including tennis star Nick Kyrgios, Scott Eastwood, Rita Oraand director Taika Waititi.

