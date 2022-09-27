Two siblings went to visit their mother’s grave in Orangetown, N.Y., and found baggies of feces next to her tombstone. They assumed it was left by a careless dog walker. Then it happened again—more poop in ziplock bags. This time they took action.

The brother, Michael Murphy, and his sister, Renee Eichler Barragan, got permission from the cemetery to set up trail cameras in the nearby trees to catch the fecal felon.

After several days, they looked at the grainy pictures, and it was worse than they thought. They were shocked to find that a man their mother was briefly married to in the 1970s, who abandoned her when she was pregnant, was going to their mom’s grave almost every morning between 6:14 and 6:18 and urinating on their mother’s final resting spot, sometimes leaving bags of dooty.

“I don’t know if the man owns a dog, or is sh*tting in a bag himself, or is getting some dog sh*t,” Murphy told The New York Post. “All I know is that he’s using my mother’s grave as his toilet every morning.”

The pictures were too blurry for the police, so Murphy and his sister went to the cemetery at 5:00 a.m. and waited. They set up a smartphone on a nearby tombstone to capture better-quality footage of the scat man, then hid behind a shed. The creepy pee-pee vandal was right on time.

“I could see him walking up to the grave,” Murphy told The Daily Voice. “Believe me, I don’t know how I made it through that. I never had so much rage in my life.”

READ MORE