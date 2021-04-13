The New York Post:

The Minnesota cop who shot and killed a black man after mistakenly grabbing her gun instead of her Taser resigned Tuesday, saying “it’s in the best interest of the community.”

“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability,” cop Kimberly Potter said in a statement, according to twincities.com.

“But I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” she wrote.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center police force, had been placed on administrative leave following Sunday’s shooting death of Daunte Wright, 20, during an afternoon traffic stop.

Potter, 48, was identified Monday night by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

She acquired her Minnesota police officer’s license in 1995 at the age of 22 and began working for the Brooklyn Center Police Department shortly after, according to state records reviewed by the Star Tribune.

During her career, Potter has served on the department’s negotiation team, the newspaper reported.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Time Gannon said at a briefing Monday that Potter mistook her gun for a Taser — even though they’re worn on opposite sides of officers’ utility belt and vary greatly in weight.

Police bodycam footage of Wright’s death released Monday shows the officer yelling, “Taser! Taser!” as others struggled with Wright in his car.

