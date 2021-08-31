The Daily Mail:

Ninety retired military generals and admirals are demanding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley resign

Calls for resignation ‘based on negligence in performing their duties primarily involving events surrounding the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan’

Also said if Milley and Austin advised against withdrawal, they should have resigned if Biden didn’t take their direction in protest of his leadership

Letter’s signatories include Admiral John Poindexter, who served as President Ronald Reagan’s national security adviser

House Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former top White House physician to Presidents Obama and Trump, is also a signatory to the letter

Jackson has previously called into question Biden’s cognitive fitness for the job and demanded that he take a test similar to the one given to Trump

Comes after a Marine Lieutenant Colonel resigned after speaking out against his leadership for not pushing back against Biden’s decisions in Afghanistan

The Pentagon announced Monday the last U.S. troops left Kabul

Dozens of retired generals and admirals are demanding that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley resign over the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

‘The retired Flag Officers signing this letter are calling for the resignation and retirement of the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) based on negligence in performing their duties primarily involving events surrounding the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan,’ 90 retired top-ranking military officials wrote in an open letter released Monday.

They all proposed what they, as former U.S. military decision makers, felt should have happened in the withdrawal, including not rushing the withdrawal and not abandoning the Bagram Air Base.

More specifically, they said Milley and Austin should have advised Biden against the withdrawal.

‘As principal military advisors to the CINC (Commander in Chief)/President, the SECDEF and CJCS should have recommended against this dangerous withdrawal in the strongest possible terms,’ they wrote.

‘If they did not do everything within their authority to stop the hasty withdrawal, they should resign,’ the letter demands.

They also said that if Milley and Austin did advise against this, they should have resigned if Biden didn’t take their direction to show their disapproval and to not have to carry out the mission that ended up with lives lost of 13 U.S. service members.

