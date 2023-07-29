Residents of Woodlawn, Chicago Vent Anger at Leaders Over Illegal Immigrants: ‘They Rob us, They Harass us’

People living in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago are not happy with the illegal border crossers who have been relocated there.

They claim that these people are harassing them and committing crimes.

What do they think the Democrats who run their city are going to do about it? Enforce the law?

CBS News in Chicago reports:

Woodlawn residents take city officials to task for ‘disruptions’ at migrant shelter



Confrontations, anger, and frustration were on display Monday evening as neighbors in Woodlawn talked about what they call big problems at a nearby migrant center…



“I would ask you all to go out there – go out there at night, in the middle of the night – and see what goes on,” one woman said at the meeting.



What’s going on – according to community members – is loitering, late-night partying, littering, prostitution, and at least one fight between migrants and residents.



But many of the residents said they no longer have any tolerance for the disruptive behavior by those seeking asylum here. The residents said it is making them feel unsafe.



“They disrespect us, they rob us, they harass us,” another woman said.



The residents said their patience is wearing thin.



“Let me say this – they’ve got one more time to deal with it, because otherwise, next time they deal with it, they’re going to deal with it from the streets. We’re going to take over,” a man said. “Nobody is going to be able to stop us from what we’re going to do to them.”

READ MORE