Residents of Brighton Park Neighborhood of Chicago Protest Construction of Migrant Camp: ‘We Said No!’ (VIDEO)

Asian-American residents of Brighton Park, Chicago are furious about illegal migrants coming to their neighborhood



87% of this area voted for Biden in 2020 pic.twitter.com/gLfU6TKMVN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 27, 2023

People in Chicago are once again protesting the construction of a camp for illegal border crossers.At a public meeting in the Brighton Park neighborhood of the city, angry residents called out local leaders and implied that the people weren’t even told that this plan was moving forward.The meeting was full and there was a line of people outside who wanted to get in but couldn’t.Is it time to send another bus?

‘We said no!’ Tensions escalate at Brighton Park migrant meeting



Tensions escalated in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood during a meeting Tuesday evening over a proposed encampment for approximately 2,000 migrants.



Residents say they only found out about the project when they recently spotted construction crews working at the site. The discovery led to protests, and on Monday, city officials confirmed their intent for the 10-acre vacant lot, located at 38th and California.



“The City of Chicago has been identifying viable sites across the city to construct base camps as an alternative to new arrivals sleeping outdoors, at O’Hare and on the floors of police district stations as winter fast approaches,” the statement from the mayor’s office reads. “The site at 38th and California appears viable, and the intention is to construct temporary shelter at this site.”



The city’s statement confirmed speculation that the site would become Mayor Brandon Johnson’s first “winterized base camp” – after neighbors noticed construction equipment there.

