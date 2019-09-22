NEW YORK POST:

Bums are overrunning the West Village and Chelsea, according to terrified residents who are circulating a petition to remedy the crisis since police and lawmakers are unable or unwilling to help.

Longtime denizens say the problem has never been worse, with vagrants shooting up drugs and relieving and even pleasuring themselves in full view.

“I’ve been here forever, and I’ve traveled all over the world, and I’m scared in Chelsea,” said one local, who like several interviewed by The Post was too shaken to provide her name.

“The last three years, it’s been building, and this summer it hit its pinnacle. It’s out of control.”

The Chelsea woman said she won’t leave her apartment without Mace and a Kevlar vest.

Lil Allen launched the petition late last month, calling on Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Mayor de Blasio to address the “alarming increase” in the number of drug addicts and vagrants in the area.