Breitbart:

President Trump doubled down on his previous remarks on the condition of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) Baltimore district, retweeting a video Saturday of a local resident who said his remarks were “definitely true.”

After a day of criticism from the left, the president renewed his critique of Cummings and his Baltimore district, circulating the views of Baltimore resident Michelle, who blasted Cummings and said he “hasn’t done anything” for them.

“I’ve never heard anyone say anything about him [Cummings]. And everyone wants to talk about Donald Trump– Donald Trump this, Donald Trump that. Why is this man over there taking care of people at the border?” she asked.

“We’re hungry. We need a place to stay. We feel like we’re in a ‘concentration camp,’ and it’s just sad. People worried more about them than his own people,” she continued. “It’s just crazy.”