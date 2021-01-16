The New York Post:

A resident at a notorious Kip’s Bay men’s homeless shelter was arrested after allegedly punching a Times Square Minnie Mouse in the face — but was back on the street less than 24 hours later, police said.

The random, unprovoked attack occurred at the corner of West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The suspect, identified by cops as Donnell Smith, walked up to the costumed woman — who had Minnie’s head up, revealing her face — and allegedly punched her, police said.

The 43-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital complaining of pain and with swelling to her face and head, authorities said.

Smith, 42, was nabbed less than five minutes later at West 42nd Street and 6th Avenue, law enforcement sources told The Post.

