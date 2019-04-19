CBS DULUTH:

A virus appears to be the cause behind a rash of polio-like illnesses that struck last fall, the Star Tribune reported Thursday.

The virus caused paralyzing symptoms in six children across the state.

Researchers from Minnesota and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they found Enterovirus-D68 in the spinal fluid of one of six children who suffered Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM.

“(AFM) is incredibly scary for patients and families,” said Dr. Heidi Moline, the lead author of the report and the University of Minnesota’s chief pediatric resident. “The fact that we were able to definitively identify the EV-D68 virus as the cause of paralysis in one of our Minnesota patients does suggest this virus as a probable cause in our other recent AFM cases.”

The new research report was based on six children, ages 1 to 9, who were hospitalized between Sept. 19 and Oct. 1 after initial headaches or flu symptoms devolved into limb weakness or paralysis.