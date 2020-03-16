Fox News VIA NY POST

Scientists have uncovered how the coronavirus binds with human respiratory cells and hijacks them. The discovery by researchers at Westlake University in Hangzhou, China and the University of Texas at Austin is important because understanding how the virus enters cells can accelerate efforts to develop treatments — or even a vaccine to stem the pandemic. To infect a human host, viruses must be able to gain entry into individual human cells. They use those cells’ machinery to produce copies of themselves, which then spill out and spread to new cells. On Feb. 19 in the journal Science, the Texas scientists identified the tiny molecular key that gives the virus entry into the cell. This key is called a spike protein.

