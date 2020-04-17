NY POST

Researchers at Georgia State University have found that auranofin, a drug approved for rheumatoid arthritis, may be an effective treatment against the coronavirus. The team set out to study how drugs already approved by the Food & Drug Administration interact with the virus, known among scientists as SARS-CoV-2. “Drug repurposing is the fastest way to get a treatment for SARS-CoV-2, because it’s already been established that these medicines are safe to use in humans,” says Mukesh Kumar, lead author of the study, in a press release on GSU’s website. Kumar and his colleagues shared their work on bioRxiv for peer review. Like all viruses, COVID-19 cannot self-reproduce. It needs host cells — animal or human — in order to make copies of itself.

