FOX NEWS:

A climber in Japan who appeared to fall while livestreaming his ascent of Mount Fuji may have been found after searchers recovered a body Wednesday, authorities said.

A Japanese rescue team found a body at an altitude of 9,800 feet and are working to confirm whether it is the man seen falling Monday in the YouTube video, a Shizuoka prefectural police official said. Authorities began searching Japan’s highest mountain on Tuesday after getting calls from viewers of the livestream.

The video, titled “Let’s Go to Snowy Mt. Fuji,” shows a man who identifies himself as TEDZU climbing up a snow-covered path that appeared to be high above the clouds near the summit. The man tells viewers the route is becoming dangerous as it begins to slope downward.

“Oh, this place is slippery, getting dangerous,” the man says. “I’m trying to walk by the rocks, yes, rocks. It’s a steep downhill.”