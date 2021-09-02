The Miami Herald:

Florida businesses and governments that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers or members of the public will soon face $5,000 fines, according to a new Department of Health rule.

Earlier this year, the Republican-led Florida Legislature passed a bill, SB 2006, banning businesses, governments and schools from requiring “vaccine passports” — essentially proof that people seeking their services have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed that bill into law. The legislation allowed the state’s Department of Health to issue fines “not to exceed $5,000 per violation.”

On Aug. 27, the department filed a rule that lays out how it will enforce the measure. Businesses, governments and schools will be fined $5,000 “per individual and separate violation,” the rule states. That’s the maximum penalty allowed by law.



Violators will be issued a notice of their infraction, and they’ll have a chance to appeal their fines, the rule says. Once a fine is finalized, entities will have 30 days to pay it.



More at The Miami Herald