Federal and NYPD officers continued their pursuit of violent Trinitarios gang members with another round-up of suspects Tuesday morning on murder and racketeering charges, according to law enforcement sources. This time, the Drug Enforcement Administration joined forces with Homeland Security, the NYPD and New York State Police to arrest seven suspected members of the gang’s “Sunset” chapter, including reputed leader Ediberto Santana, known as “Flaca Veneno,” sources told PIX11’s Mary Murphy. Santana was picked up early Tuesday morning with the six others and is being charged in connection with two 2013 murders in the Bronx. Santana is accused of participating in the October 2013 murder of Michael Beltre near Jerome Avenue and Kingsbridge Road, as well as the murder of Rafael Alam a month later in November 2013, near Jerome Avenue and East 174th Street.

