Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex confessed to fantasizing about his late mother Princess Diana while applying cream to his penis in chapter 43 of his recently released memoir, Spare.

Earlier on the page, Prince Harry had explained that he was suffering from an injury to his nether regions during Prince William’s wedding in 2011, after a charity trip to the North Pole. That’s when a friend suggested a remedy that reminded him of his mother.

“My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized. The last place I wanted to be was Frostnipistan,” Prince Harry said. “I had been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She had urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream.”

The Duke of Sussex went on to say that he told his friend, “My mom used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger?” to which his friend allegedly replied, “It works, Harry, trust me.”

“I found the tube, and the minute I opened it, the smell transported me through time. I thought as if my mother was right there in the room, and I took a smidge, and applied it down there,” Prince Harry stated in his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, was published on Tuesday.

