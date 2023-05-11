House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul is preparing his committee to move forward with a contempt of Congress charge against Secretary of State Antony Blinken as soon as May 24 after the State Department is expected to blow past a deadline to hand over a key document related to the August 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.

The committee is specifically seeking a classified dissenting cable that U.S. State Department employees sent prior to the Taliban’s takeover on July 13, 2021. The cable warned about a ‘deteriorating’ security situation’ and urged the immediate evacuation of allies, a warning that the Biden administration did not heed, say Republicans.

Blinken is expected to miss the deadline of 6 p.m. ET Thursday May 11 to hand over the document or legal proceedings would be immediately started against him.

McCaul told DailyMail.com Thursday that the proceedings could begin as soon as May 24.

‘We’ve given them ample time. Three extensions of time we tried to work this out, but unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that that’s going to work and the next step will be to move to contempt proceedings,’ McCaul said.

