After the Biden administration announced it will end the Title 42 policy that helps border officials regulate the inflow of unprecedented levels of illegal immigration — a move expected to bring an even larger wave of migrants to the U.S. southern border — Republicans accused the president of “destroying” the country with a “full scale invasion,” warning of an impending “migration crisis” the likes of which has never been seen before, with some calling for impeachment. Title 42, a public health provision that serves as an essential tool in combating the spread of COVID-19 and controlling the influx of migrants at our southern border, was invoked by the Trump administration at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing for the expedited removal of those illegally crossing U.S. borders. GOP lawmakers warned of grave consequences in response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent announcement that President Joe Biden will end the Title 42 coronavirus protection protocol that allows federal immigration officials to quickly return border crossers and illegal aliens to their native countries.. “Our southern border is already overwhelmed with illegal migrants and dangerous drugs,” wrote Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA). “Yet, the Biden Administration is proposing an end to Title 42, which will only make this unprecedented crisis even worse.”

