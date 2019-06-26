USA TODAY:

For the first time in more than three years, President Donald Trump will not be at the center of the nation’s biggest political showdown.

Many Republicans hope it stays that way.

As 10 Democrats climb on stage Wednesday for the first presidential debate of the 2020 election, Trump will be half a world way, en route to the annual G-20 summit in Japan. When a second group of Democrats debate a day later, the president will be meeting with world leaders to discuss thorny issues such as Iran, North Korea and global trade.

Republican strategists say the timing offers Trump a rare opportunity to rise above the fray of national politics as Democrats battle with each other and court the party’s liberal base voters. But those strategists also predict that Trump – who has already toyed with the idea of live-tweeting his reaction to the debates – will be unable to resist the temptation to weigh in.

“He’s going to directly engage the Democrats and even call out some of them individually,” said Kevin Madden, a GOP consultant. “Trump will be a bigger part of that stage than any one of the individual candidates and that’s exactly how he wants it.”