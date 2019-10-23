The Washington Times

House Republicans on Wednesday stormed the secure room where lawmakers have been questioning impeachment inquiry witnesses, as their frustration with the closed-door proceedings mounts. More than a dozen GOP lawmakers convened outside the meeting room and were promptly kicked out. “This is an outrage,” Rep. Debbie Lesko, Arizona Republican, said. The impeachment inquiry is centered on allegations that President Trump attempted to pressure Ukrainian President Zelensky to open investigations for his own personal gain, lead by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees. Over the past two weeks, several Republicans not on those committees have tried to get access to the secret depositions and transcripts of those meetings, but this is the largest group to attempt it.

